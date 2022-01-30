Cam Akers start or sit: What to do with Rams RB in NFC Championship

The Los Angeles Rams topped the defending Super Bowl Champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a thrilling 30-27 NFC Divisional Round game. It all came down to a field goal from Matt Gay in the final seconds of the game that broke the 27-27 deadlock and lifted the Rams to a win, as they advance to the NFC Championship game. They’ll take on the San Francisco 49ers in that game to see who moves on to Super Bowl LVI.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams RB Cam Akers ($5,000)

Cam Akers ran the ball 24 times for just 48 yards, catching all three of his targets for another 20 yards in the air. He also logged two fumbles in the win over the Bucs, and brought in a total of 7.8 fantasy points in DraftKings DFS. It wasn’t the game from Akers that the Rams were hoping for, although he went up a very tough rush defense in the Bucs which just added to his underwhelming performance. Sony Michel, who had been the go-to running back for the majority of the season, only saw one carry for four yards in the contest, showing that Akers was coach Sean McVay’s top RB choice.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Akers will be going up against another tough rush defense when the Rams face off against the 49ers this weekend. After his less-than-stellar performance against the Bucs, including those two fumbles, McVay may choose to give the majority of the snap count back to Michel for this one. It’s a situation to keep an eye on, but if Akers gets the starting nod, his $5,000 price tag should be worth the fantasy points he brings in.