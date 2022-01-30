Sony Michel start or sit: What to do with Rams RB in NFC Championship

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the defending Super Bowl Champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in a thrilling 30-27 Divisional Round win. Tied at 27-27 with no time left on the clock, Rams kicker Matt Gay sent in a 30-yard field goal between the posts to eliminate the Bucs from the playoffs. LA advances to the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers this weekend.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams RB Sony Michel ($4,600)

Sony Michel took a backseat to fellow running back Cam Akers on Sunday, carrying the ball just once for four yards. He also caught both of his targets for minus four yards, evening out his total yardage to zero on the day. Akers saw 24 carries for just 48 yards and lost two fumbles as well, so it will be interesting to see what coach Sean McVay decides to do with the backfield for the NFC Championship game. Michel, when he sees his normal workload, is capable of bringing in consistent double-digit fantasy points. He topped out at 24.9 fantasy points in DraftKings DFS this season, back in Week 13 when he ran 24 times for 121 yards and a score.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Keep an eye on what McVay is saying through the week leading up to the game regarding the backfield situation. If Michel returns to his normal workload, he’ll absolutely be worth a spot in your DFS lineups, especially at his bargain of a salary. Obviously, if the Rams stick with Akers as their go-to running back, Michel likely won’t see much action, and won’t be worth the salary cap space in your lineups.