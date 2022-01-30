Cooper Kupp start or sit: What to do with Rams WR in NFC Championship

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp had one of the biggest catches of this postseason in his last time out in a last-second victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has a matchup with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Cooper Kupp ($8,800)

Kupp caught a 44-yard pass to set up a game-winning field goal last weekend, and he put up monster numbers. He caught nine passes for 183 yards with a touchdown. During the regular season, Kupp led the league in receptions (145), yards (1,947) and touchdowns (16) as one of the top fantasy football players. He will go up against a San Francisco defense that ranks No. 6 in opponent passing yards per game, and they allowed Aaron Rodgers to complete 20-of-29 passes for 225 yards without a touchdown in a victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Kupp is undeniably the top wide receiver going into conference championship weekend, and he has 12 games in which he went over 100 yards in a game, so he’s about as reliable as it gets from a fantasy football perspective.