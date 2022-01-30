Odell Beckham Jr. start or sit: What to do with Rams WR in NFC Championship

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been a solid addition to the passing game as he looks toward an NFC Championship Game matchup with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. ($5,100)

In his last time out, Beckham caught 6-of-8 targets for 69 yards but was held out of the end zone in the victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Beckham played six games with the Cleveland Browns before being traded to the Rams. On the season, he caught 44 passes for 537 yards with five touchdowns. Beckham will go up against a 49ers defense that ranks No. 6 in opponent passing yards, and they did a fantastic job limiting Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers passing game in the divisional round.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Beckham is taking a backseat to Cooper Kupp, who is developing into a superstar, but he has been a solid acquisition for the Rams this season. He is not too highly priced in DFS formats, and he could have some value on Sunday night.