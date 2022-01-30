Van Jefferson start or sit: What to do with Rams WR in NFC Championship

Van Jefferson hasn’t made much of an impact over the past month. Will he come out of his slumber on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game versus the San Francisco 49ers?

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Van Jefferson ($3,900)

Jefferson was a pretty significant part of Los Angeles’ passing attack while Odell Beckham Jr. was still acclimating to his new team. OBJ joined the Rams in Week 10 and from there over the next three games, Jefferson averaged eight targets per and scored twice. But since Week 15, Jefferson hasn’t seen more than six targets in any game. He also hasn’t topped four targets or 65 yards and he also has zero touchdowns. His production has slumped even further more recently as Jefferson has caught a total of five passes on seven targets in his previous three games. He’s still a viable deep threat as seen by his 16 yards per reception average. But outside of one or two downfield chances every week, there hasn’t been much hope for Jefferson’s fantasy outlook.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

You can ignore Jefferson in all formats this week.