Tyler Higbee start or sit: What to do with Rams TE in NFC Championship

Tyler Higbee has scored three of his five touchdowns this season against the San Francisco 49ers. Will he break the plane again this week in the NFC Championship Game?

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams TE Tyler Higbee ($3,700)

The 49ers have been good against tight ends in general this year, allowing the seventh-fewest DraftKings points to the position during the regular season. But Higbee has hit them up for three of their six TDs allowed — one in Week 10 and two more in Week 18. Outside of those two games, Higbee hasn’t scored since Week 5. He’s statistically predictable otherwise; Higbee will likely give you 3-5 receptions and about 50 yards per week. He has exceeded five catches and 55 receiving yards just twice each this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Higbee could have the lowest DK ownership percentage of any of the four starting tight ends this week, so maybe he’s worth a shot in the dark as a contrarian play. But you’re basically hoping for a touchdown in that scenario because his catch and yardage ceilings are pretty low. You should probably look elsewhere.