Best Chiefs passing prop bets for AFC Championship

As if the legend of Patrick Mahomes needed anything else to fuel it, well, except for a Super Bowl win. Right now, the Chiefs are playing like nothing is going to stop them, rolling past the Steelers and Bills in the postseason on the strength of an offense led by Mahomes and his arm. You can expect that to continue this weekend in what could be a high-scoring affair. Let’s take a look at a couple of attractive prop bets for the Chiefs.

Chiefs passing prop bets vs. Bengals in AFC Championship

Patrick Mahomes OVER 293.5 passing yards (-115)

Mahomes is on an entirely new level in the playoffs so far. Last week agains the Bills, he threw for 378 yards, in what is unofficially the most incredible playoff game ever. He topped 400 yards against the Steelers in the Wild Card round. Neither of those two defenses were anything to turn your nose up at either. The over/under on this game is set at 54.5 points, and it’s not a stretch to see these two teams hitting the over. That means a ton of yards to go around, and there’s little doubt that Mahomes won’t get his.

Patrick Mahomes OVER 2.5 passing touchdowns (-115)

He had three last week against the Bills, and five the week before that against the Steelers. Mahomes has thrown the ball at least 39 times in his last three games. When these two teams met earlier in the season, in Week 17, he only got off 35 throws in a Chiefs’ loss. But Kansas City’s been flying high since then, and the best way to attack this Bengals team is through the air.

