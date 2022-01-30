Best Chiefs receiving prop bets for AFC Championship

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon to determine which team will represent the conference in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs are heavy favorites here, and why shouldn’t they be after what they did to the Bills last week. This also figures to be a high-scoring affair, with a projected point total of 54.5 for two teams that love to air it out. Kickoff for this one is at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Here’s a look at some of the more interesting prop bets for the pass catchers.

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chiefs receiving prop bets vs. Bengals in AFC Championship

Travis Kelce OVER 6.5 receptions (+115)

The Chiefs tight end caught eight passes on nine targets last week in his incredible game against the Bills. So it might seem like catching seven this week is an no-brainer. However, that was his first game with at least seven receptions since Week 15, which is why you’re seeing favorable odds for the over here. It’s no guarantee, but with those odds, you have to like Kelce’s chances to catch at least seven passes in a game with a projected point total of 54.5.

Byron Pringle anytime scorer (+190)

You can be excused for asking “Byron Pringle who?” prior to last week’s win over the Bills. But since emerging as the Chiefs’ preferred third option in the passing game, Pringle’s had a nice little run to get here. He’s caught three touchdown passes in two playoff games so far, and you have to like his odds to pick up a fourth score this week.

Tyreek Hill OVER 77.5 receiving yards (-115)

Last week, Hill put together his best game since Week 2, catching 11 passes on 13 targets for 150 yards and a touchdown. Prior to that game, his highest yardage total was the 57 yards he had against Pittsburgh in the Wild Card round. But with a projected point total of 54.5 and the Chiefs offense looking as sharp and determined as they have all season, look for another big outing from Hill this week.

