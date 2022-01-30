Best Chiefs rushing prop bets for AFC Championship

The Kansas City Chiefs look like a team determined to get to the Super Bowl, especially after last week’s very convincing win over the Bills. But to punch their tickets to Los Angeles, they’ll have to get around a tough Cincinnati Bengals team this week. The projected point total for this one is set at 54.5, which means there should be lots of scoring to go around ... and some interesting prop bets to go with it. Here’s a look at a couple of rushing props for the Chiefs. Kickoff for this one is at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chiefs rushing prop bets vs. Bengals in AFC Championship

Clyde Edwards-Helaire OVER 37.5 rushing yards (-115)

Back in action for the first time since Week 16, Edwards-Helaire had seven carries for 60 yards last week against the Bills. He tied with quarterback Patrick Mahomes for the team lead in rushing attempts, but Mahomes topped him in overall yardage. The running backs just aren’t getting a ton of work in the Kansas City offense. However, they do run it enough that CEH is a safe bet to pick up at least 38 yards on the ground. The last time the Chiefs played the Bengals, in Week 17, Darrel Williams had 88 yards on 14 carries, along with two touchdowns.

Jerrick McKinnon anytime scorer (+140)

McKinnon out-touched Edwards-Helaire last week, getting 15 to his backfield mate’s eight. He had an edge on the ground too, even though he finished with fewer yards. The Chiefs had success running against the Bengals in their last game, scoring twice on the ground. Look for McKinnon to punch one in this week.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.