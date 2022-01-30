Best Bengals rushing prop bets for AFC Championship

The Bengals head to Kansas City on Sunday to try to dethrone the Chiefs and keep them from going to a third straight Super Bowl. They upset them in Cincinnati in a shootout in Week 17, but the playoffs are where the true test will come.

Below, we’ll take a look at the Bengals rushing props for this big game. That means we’ll be taking a close look at how Joe Burrow and Joe Mixon have done running the ball lately and over the season.

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bengals rushing prop bets vs. Chiefs in AFC Championship

Joe Mixon UNDER 56.5 rushing yards (-115)

Mixon has had a great 2021 season, as he’s topped this particular yardage prop 11 times in 16 regular season games. But, Mixon has also gone under the prop the last two games along with the regular season game against the Chiefs. In a shootout with the Chiefs in Week 17, he only saw 12 carries for 46 yards. One long play could push him over of course, but signs point toward him going under again as the Bengals look to keep up with the Chiefs through the air.

Joe Burrow OVER 9.5 rushing yards (-125)

Quarterbacks are often more likely to run in the a must-win game like the playoffs than usual, but Burrow hasn’t shown that so far in his first two playoff games. But, he did hit 25, 11, and 10 rushing yards in his last three regular season games, which includes their matchup with the Chiefs. He had five rushing attempts for 10 yards in that one. I’m leaning on the over here, as Burrow goes all out to get the win.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.