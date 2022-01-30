Best Bengals receiving prop bets for AFC Championship

The Cincinnati Bengals came on strong to end the season, pushing all the way to the AFC Championship after not winning a playoff game since before many of their fans had been born. But they’re here now and they can thank their young quarterback and receivers for that.

The Bengals will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the big game, so we have a little to go on since these teams met very recently. And since we’ll be looking at receiving props, it’s worth checking out the numbers from that Jan. 2 matchup.

And boy were there numbers! Joe Burrow threw for 446 yards and over half of those yards went to one player, Ja’Marr Chase, who caught 11 passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns. Burrow’s other targets went to Tee Higgins, Joe Mixon, Tyler Boys, C.J. Uzomah and Samaje Perine, but Higgins was the only other player to top 40 yards with 62 total.

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bengals receiving prop bets vs. Chiefs in AFC Championship

Ja’Marr Chase OVER 87.5 receiving yards (-115)

Chase absolutely dominated the Chiefs secondary earlier this year for 266 yards. Expecting something similar would be a true outlier, but there is no doubt that Chase has the ability to blow this prop number away. So far in the playoffs he’s totaled 116 and 109 yards in each game, but there are also plenty of games this season where he hasn’t hit 88 receiving yards. with just six such games in the regular season. The good news is that he’s hit the over in four of his last five games, meaning he’s come up big in big games and this is the biggest one so far.

Tyler Boyd OVER 3.5 receptions (-170)

Boyd hasn’t been used a lot in the playoffs and took a back seat to Chase against the Chiefs last time they played, but he still hit four receptions in two of those three games. He also hit the over in 11 regular season games and the Chiefs should do all they can to limit Chase after he torched them this season. I expect Boyd to see enough looks to hit this over.

Joe Mixon OVER 3.5 receptions (-175)

Mixon has hit this over in his last four games, which includes the last two playoff games. The team probably rather get the ball down field instead of dumping it off to Mixon, but Burrow and company have had trouble taking sacks, especially last week when he took nine of them. Getting a short gain to Mixon is much better than taking yet another sack.

