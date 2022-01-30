Best Bengals passing prop bets for AFC Championship

The Cincinnati Bengals are set to travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in the AFC Championship on Sunday. Kickoff for this one is at 3:00 p.m. EST. This will be the second time these two teams have faced off this season. Here’s a look at some of the better passing props for the Bengals in this one, via DraftKings sportsbook.

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bengals passing prop bets vs. Chiefs in AFC Championship

Joe Burrow, Over 286.5 passing yards (-115)

The past few weeks, Burrow has played like one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He’s thrown for 300+ yards in three of his last four games. The last time the Bengals played the Chiefs, Burrow threw for 446 yards. The Chiefs passing defense has struggled all season. This is a prop I’m extremely confident in.

Joe Burrow, Over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-115)

Last week against the Titans, Burrow threw no touchdowns. That will not happen again this week. I expect an extremely high scoring game similar to the Bills-Chiefs game. The last time the Bengals played the Chiefs, Burrow threw four touchdowns. Burrow could go over this prop by halftime.

