Best 49ers passing prop bets for NFC Championship

The San Francisco 49ers are set to travel to Los Angeles to take on the Rams in the NFC Championship on Sunday. Kickoff for this one is at 6:30 p.m. EST. This will be the third time these two teams have faced off this season. Here’s a look at some of the better passing props for the 49ers in this one.

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

49ers passing prop bets vs. Rams in NFC Championship

Jimmy Garoppolo, Over 0.5 interceptions (-145)

Including the postseason, Garoppolo has thrown six interceptions in his last four games. In their last matchup against the Rams, Garoppolo threw two interceptions and almost costed his team the game. This week, I think the 49ers will try to throw the ball more and he will end up turning it over.

Jimmy Garoppolo, Under 20.5 completions (-125)

In both playoff games, Garoppolo was under this number. It seemed like the 49ers were fine keeping his passing attempts limited as long as they were having success. They have won two games in a row were they relied much more on their run game. I expect to see more of the same this week.

