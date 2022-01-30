Best 49ers receiving prop bets for NFC Championship

The San Francisco 49ers are set to travel to Los Angeles to take on the Rams in the NFC Championship on Sunday. Kickoff for this one is at 6:30 p.m. EST. This will be the third time these two teams have faced off this season. Here’s a look at some of the better passing props for the 49ers in this one.

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

49ers receiving prop bets vs. Rams in NFC Championship

Deebo Samuel, Under 53.5 receiving yards (-115)

Jalen Ramsey has limited almost every top receiver in the NFL. While I do expect Samuel to make a ton of plays coming out of the backfield, I don't see it in the passing game. Samuel actually went over this number handily in both of the last two matchups against the Rams. I expect the Rams to make it more of a goal to make someone else beat them.

Jauan Jennings, Over 25.5 receiving yards (-110)

In their last matchup against the Rams, Jennings had six receptions for 94 yards and two touchdowns. He also went over this number in the first playoff matchup against the Cowboys. While they won't have to worry about the extremely cold weather this week, Garoppolo should have more success throwing the ball.

Brandon Aiyuk, Over 48.5 receiving yards (-105)

Because of his quiet game in the Packers game, all of Aiyuk’s numbers are low. Now that they’re playing in warmer weather, I think Garoppolo will get him the ball much more. Last time they played the Rams, Aiyuk had six receptions for 107 yards. Look for him to have a big impact in this game.

