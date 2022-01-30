Best Rams receiving prop bets for NFC Championship

The Los Angeles Rams are set to host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship on Sunday. Kickoff for this one is at 6:30 p.m. EST. This will be the third time these two teams have faced off this season. Here’s a look at some of the better receiving props for the Rams in this one, via DraftKings sportsbook.

Rams receiving prop bets vs. 49ers in NFC Championship

Cam Akers, Over 18.5 receiving yards (-115)

Coming off his two big fumbles, I expect the Rams to build his confidence. While they throw the ball a ton, look for Stafford to dump the ball off to Akers multiple times and for him to pick up some big yardage. Akers went over this number in both playoff games so far.

Van Jefferson, Over 30.5 receiving yards (-120)

In both of their previous matchups against the 49ers, Jefferson went over this number. I expect the Rams to go all out to stop Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr., which will open the field for Jefferson. I think we could see Jefferson and Stafford connect on a big shot down the field at some point in this one.

Odell Beckham Jr., Anytime touchdown scorer (+140)

So far this postseason, Beckham’s role on the offense has taken an even bigger step forward. We haven’t seen him put up big numbers against the 49ers yet this season, however I have a weird feeling that he scores this week. He’s a reliable red zone target and I think Stafford throws multiple touchdowns.

