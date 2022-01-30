Best Rams rushing prop bets for NFC Championship

The Los Angeles Rams are set to host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship on Sunday. Kickoff for this one is at 6:30 p.m. EST. This will be the third time these two teams have faced off this season. Here’s a look at some of the better rushing props for the Rams in this one, via DraftKings sportsbook.

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rams rushing prop bets vs. 49ers in NFC Championship

Cam Akers, Under 63.5 rushing yards (-115)

Since returning from the IR, Akers hasn’t gone over this number once. While he’s definitely capable of going over this number, I think this is a big passing game for the Rams. I think he’ll make some plays in the red zone, but don’t expect him to have anymore than 55 rushing yards.

Cam Akers, Anytime TD Scorer (+115)

Coming off their last game, many people were bashing Akers for the fumbles. While he definitely had struggles, I think Akers will have a bounce back game and get into the end zone this week. The Rams want to boost his confidence and scoring a touchdown will be crucial for that.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.