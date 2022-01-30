Best Rams passing prop bets for NFC Championship

The Los Angeles Rams are set to host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship on Sunday. Kickoff for this one is at 6:30 p.m. EST. This will be the third time these two teams have faced off this season. Here’s a look at some of the better passing props for the Rams in this one, via DraftKings sportsbook.

Rams rushing prop bets vs. 49ers in NFC Championship

Matthew Stafford, Over 23.5 Completions (-120)

Heading into this postseason, Stafford had zero career playoff wins. He now has two and many think he’ll get his third this weekend. This is a game where he will need to throw the ball a ton if the Rams want to win. He went over this number once during the regular season against the 49ers. As long as it’s a close game, he should go over this number.

Matthew Stafford, Over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-240)

This is one I’m extremely confident in. Stafford has actually went over this number in his last five games and one of those being their most recent matchup with the 49ers. He threw for two in both playoff games and looked extremely confident. This Rams passing offense is electric and should have some success in their third matchup with the 49ers.

Matthew Stafford, Longest completion over 39.5 yards (-110)

In a must-win, big-time matchup, the Rams will need to stretch the field like they did against the Bucs. I expect to see a big completion to one of their big time receivers that results in a touchdown. I expect this game to be close which will result in more passing attempts from the Rams.

