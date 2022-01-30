Best 49ers rushing prop bets for NFC Championship

Can the San Francisco 49ers make it seven in a row against the Los Angeles Rams? It’s certainly possible, and there’s a lot riding on this one with a Super Bowl berth on the line and all that. If the 49ers are going to do that, they’re going to need to be successful with their ground game. That makes prop bets on the running game especially fun for this one. Here’s a look at a few of our picks.

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

49ers rushing prop bets vs. Rams in NFC Championship

Elijah Mitchell over 69.5 rushing yards (-115)

Mitchell’s been a force in the 49ers’ ground game, but last week the Packers held him to just 53 yards on 17 carries. However, the week before that, against Dallas, he had 996 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries. He’s had success running against the Rams too. He rolled up 85 yards on 21 attempts in Week 18 and 91 yards on 27 attempts in Week 10. The 49ers won both of those games too, so clearly we’re onto something here.

Deebo Samuel under 39.5 rushing yards (-115)

It almost feels like we’re underselling Samuel’s threat as a rusher, but we’re not. Honest! In his last 10 games, since he’s been getting at least five carries per each outing, he’s only topped 40 yards four times—just once in two games against the Rams. He’s been a bigger threat as a receiver against the Rams.

Jimmy Garoppolo under 2.5 rushing yards (-110)

Yeah, Garoppolo’s not exactly known for his prowess on the ground. He has scrambled for more than three yards eight times this season, but not against the Rams. He hasn’t done a lot of running lately either, with no attempts last week and just one yard in each of his two games before that.

