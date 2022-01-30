Mohamed Sanu start or sit: What to do with 49ers WR in NFC Championship

The San Francisco 49ers will get a familiar face back in the lineup for this week’s NFC Championship game against the Los Angeles Rams. Wide receiver Mohamed Sanu activated from injured reserve. It’s good news for the 49ers, but will he help your fantasy football lineups?

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers WR Mohamed Sanu ($3,000)

Sanu has been out since Week 9 with a knee injury. Before going down, he had 15 receptions for 177 yards in eight games this season. His best outing was the week before he got hurt, catching three passes for 59 yards against the lowly Bears. The 49ers don’t pass enough for the receivers at the back of their depth chart to have upside in a fantasy contest. Sanu’s also behind Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings on the depth chart, not to mention tight end George Kittle.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

You can avoid Mahamed Sanu in your fantasy lineups this week.