Best Rams player prop bets for 2022 NFC Championship

The Los Angeles Rams are just one game away from hosting their own Super Bowl in two weeks. In order to make that happen, they must finally conquer division rival San Francisco 49ers in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game.

We’ll go over some of the best Rams player props for the matchup, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rams prop bets: 2022 NFC Championship

Matthew Stafford, Over 0.5 interceptions (-115)

Matthew Stafford has played extremely well in the postseason so far and picked up a possible legacy-defining victory last week against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

However, he’s not infallible and that’s especially been true against the 49ers this season. Stafford threw two interceptions in both matchups with the Niners this year and while he may have a good game here, he’s bound to throw at least one pick.

Cooper Kupp, Over 102.5 receiving yards (-115)

Cooper Kupp is a game-breaker that opposing defenses can only hope to somewhat contain at this point. Kupp has crossed 102 receiving yards in six of his last eight games and he’s bound to do it again even with the 49ers prepping for him.

Odell Beckham Jr., Over 4.5 receptions (+110)

OBJ started to come on during the backend of the season for the Rams, making their midseason trade for him worth it. He caught six passes in last week’s victory over the Bucs and will be targeted plenty against San Fran on Sunday. Take the over here.

