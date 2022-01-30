Gameday betting splits for Bengals vs. Chiefs in the 2022 AFC Championship

In the first game on championship Sunday, the No. 4 seed Cincinnati Bengals will take on the No. 2 seed Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game at 3 p.m. ET on CBS.

These two teams played each other in Week 17 of the regular season, where the Bengals won 34-31 at Paul Brown Stadium. Last week, the Bengals defeated the Titans 19-16 in the Divisional round, while the Chiefs defeated the Bills 42-36 in an overtime thriller.

Here’s a look at betting splits for the Bengals and Chiefs in the 2022 AFC Championship ahead of kick off on gameday. All odds and splits come from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bengals vs. Chiefs betting splits

Point Spread

The Chiefs are seven-point favorites. 79% of the handle and 56% of betting splits are on Kansas City to cover.

Is the public right?

After the Divisional round came wrapped up, the line opened up at 6.5 points in favor of the Chiefs and then the line moved up a half point. The public has been backing the Chiefs for the entire week leading up to kickoff and it has not wavered. Kansas City’s offense has been playing out of their mind and will be looking to get revenge on the Bengals, who bet them a few weeks ago.

The Chiefs are 6-0 ATS in their last six home games and that should hold true today against the Bengals, especially with Tyrann Mathieu back starting at safety. Cincinnati will not easily roll over in this game, but experience will play huge on the road.

Over/under

Total points is installed at 54.5. 76% of the handle and 73% of total bets are on the over.

Is the public right?

The total has not moved since it opened up and the public still thinks it will go over. The Chiefs offense’ has scored 40-plus points in back-to-back postseason games. The Bengals has also shown the ability to put up 20 or more points in the postseason, making this a no-brainer play. When these two AFC squads last played in the regular season, 65 points were scored between them. I don’t know if 65 total points will be scored today, but I think we will see at least 57-60 combined.

Moneyline

The Chiefs are -350 favorites while the Bengals are +270 underdogs. 57% of the handle and 58% of total bets are on Kansas City to win.

Is the public right?

This should be an exciting game between two-high powered offenses that will come down to the last five minutes or so in the fourth quarter. However, I think the Chiefs are playing at another level and looked poised to win another Super Bowl. But again, do not sleep on the Bengals, who are not phased to be in this spot and are coming into Arrowhead with house money.

If the Bengals’ defense can get pressure on Patrick Mahomes and keep everything in front of them, then Cincy has a chance. But I don’t know if the Bengals’ offensive line will be able to hold up to protect Joe Burrow. Take the Chiefs here on the ML and pair it with something else to give you plus-money.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.