Gameday betting splits for 49ers vs. Rams in the 2022 AFC Championship

In the second game on championship Sunday, we have the No. 6 seed San Francisco 49ers going back to SoFi Stadium to play the No. 4 seed Los Angeles Rams at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX. The 49ers swept the two-game regular season series over the Rams, which included a comeback 27-24 overtime win in Week 18 to secure a playoff berth.

Last week, the Niners pulled out a 13-10 win over the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional round, while the Rams held on for a 30-27 win over the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Here’s a look at betting splits for the 49ers and Rams in the 2022 NFC Championship with a day of betting in the books. All odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

49ers vs. Rams betting splits

Point Spread

The Rams are 3.5-point favorites. 54% of the handle and 61% of betting splits are on LA to cover.

Is the public right?

The line for this NFC title game opened up at 3.5 point in favor of the Rams and the public has not waned in their support just hours before kickoff. The Rams should win as they have the better roster on paper and looked unstoppable in the first half against the Buccaneers.

However, in two of their last three games (dating back to Week 18), Los Angeles has had questionable performances in the second half. The Rams lost the season series to San Francisco, but they are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games. As for the Niners, they’ve been road warriors in the playoffs, defeating both the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers. San Francisco’s defense does not get enough credit for holding Green Bay to only 10 points and Dallas to 17 points.

The defense will once again have to get pressure and make plays with their front seven to give them a shot to cover, let alone win. San Francisco is 6-1 ATS in their last seven games and 5-1 ATS in their last six games against the Rams. If Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t make that crucial mistake, then the Niners should be able to cover.

Over/under

Total points is installed at 45.5. 60% of the handle and 54% of total bets are on the over.

Is the public right?

When these two teams played each other in the regular season, the total points scored were 41 and 51. The Rams’ offense has been putting up points in their two postseason games, but the Niners’ defense has been playing at a top-10/top-5 level.

Could this be a high-scoring game? Without a doubt as both teams have playmakers, who can do some damage. But this is the third time that these two teams are playing each other, so I think the total will go under.

Moneyline

The Rams are -180 favorites while the 49ers are +155 underdogs. 67% of the handle and 61% of total bets are on the Rams to win.

Is the public right?

Should the Rams win? Yes. Can they do it? Without a doubt, they almost did it in Week 18, if they didn’t blow a 14-point lead in the second half. However, Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan has Rams head coach Sean McVay’s number and has been a thorn in his side.

If the Rams can get their running game going and Matthew Stafford continues to play a high level they should win.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.