Breaking down NFL weather for Bengals vs. Chiefs in the AFC Championship, and what it means for fantasy and betting

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the AFC Championship Game for the fourth consecutive season when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon. The game will kick off at 3:00 p.m. ET from Arrowhead Stadium where weather does not appear to be much of a factor.

Bengals vs. Chiefs: Gameday weather

At kickoff for Sunday’s game, the weather in Kansas City, Missouri will feature a 44-degree temperature with a 0% chance of precipitation and wind blowing at 3 miles per hour.

Fantasy, betting impact

This is about as good of weather conditions as you can expect for a conference title game in the NFL, and nothing about Sunday afternoon’s weather in Kansas City should have an impact on your betting and DFS decisions. The biggest weather concern is generally high winds to limit the passing game, but wind is not an issue, and two of the best passing offenses in the league should operate at a high level.