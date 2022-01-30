Who is officiating the Bengals-Chiefs in 2022 AFC Championship?

We have made it to the Championship Round of the 2022 NFL playoffs. The Cincinnati Bengals head to Kansas City, Missouri to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship. Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium will be at 3:00 p.m. ET with the game airing on CBS.

Bill Vinovich will head the crew for the AFC title game. Vinovich has earned an assignment to either the conference championship game or the Super Bowl in seven of the last eight seasons. Below, we will see exactly how Vinovich stacks up even though he won’t be with his usual crew as the regular season. In the postseason, a full crew of alternate referees has been assigned.

DraftKings Sportsbook currently has the Chiefs as 7-point favorites.

Bengals vs. Chiefs: AFC Championship game officiating crew

Chiefs-Benglas officials Pos # Name Yrs 2021 crew College Occupation Pos # Name Yrs 2021 crew College Occupation R 52 Bill Vinovich 16 San Diego certified public accountant U 11 Fred Bryan 13 Martin Northern Iowa superintendent, juvenile correctional facility DJ 134 Ed Camp 22 Hochuli William Paterson physical education teacher LJ 45 Jeff Seeman 20 Cheffers Minnesota brokerage sales FJ 31 Mearl Robinson 5 Hill Air Force retired U.S. Air Force instructor SJ 120 Jonah Monroe 7 Boger Arkansas engineer BJ 78 Greg Meyer 20 Clark Texas Christian banker RO Mark Butterworth 5 Vinovich Walsh non-profit COO RA Larry Hanson 2 Allen California-San Diego health and safety ALT R Shawn Hochuli 8 Claremont financial advisor ALT U Roy Ellison 19 Hill Savannah State IT engineer ALT DJ Patrick Holt 3 Vinovich North Carolina State IT manager ALT LJ Rusty Baynes 12 Boger Auburn-Montgomery general manager, safety services ALT FJ Ryan Dickson 5 Torbert Utah commercial real estate developer ALT SJ Dale Shaw 9 Kemp Allegheny pharmaceutical sales ALT BJ Todd Prukop 13 Corrente Cal State-Fullerton medical sales representative

Data courtesy footballzebras.com

Penalty calls out of 17 officiating crews:

Holding: 14th

Pass interference: 17th

Roughing the passer: 17th

Unsportsmanlike conduct: 8th

Penalty yards: 17th

Team penalties per game + ranking:

Bengals: 5, 28th

Chiefs: 6.76, 7th