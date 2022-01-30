Who is officiating the Bengals-Chiefs in 2022 AFC Championship?

We have made it to the Championship Round of the 2022 NFL playoffs. The Cincinnati Bengals head to Kansas City, Missouri to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship. Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium will be at 3:00 p.m. ET with the game airing on CBS.
Bill Vinovich will head the crew for the AFC title game. Vinovich has earned an assignment to either the conference championship game or the Super Bowl in seven of the last eight seasons. Below, we will see exactly how Vinovich stacks up even though he won’t be with his usual crew as the regular season. In the postseason, a full crew of alternate referees has been assigned.
DraftKings Sportsbook currently has the Chiefs as 7-point favorites.
Bengals vs. Chiefs: AFC Championship game officiating crew
Chiefs-Benglas officials
|Pos
|#
|Name
|Yrs
|2021 crew
|College
|Occupation
|Pos
|#
|Name
|Yrs
|2021 crew
|College
|Occupation
|R
|52
|Bill Vinovich
|16
|San Diego
|certified public accountant
|U
|11
|Fred Bryan
|13
|Martin
|Northern Iowa
|superintendent, juvenile correctional facility
|DJ
|134
|Ed Camp
|22
|Hochuli
|William Paterson
|physical education teacher
|LJ
|45
|Jeff Seeman
|20
|Cheffers
|Minnesota
|brokerage sales
|FJ
|31
|Mearl Robinson
|5
|Hill
|Air Force
|retired U.S. Air Force instructor
|SJ
|120
|Jonah Monroe
|7
|Boger
|Arkansas
|engineer
|BJ
|78
|Greg Meyer
|20
|Clark
|Texas Christian
|banker
|RO
|Mark Butterworth
|5
|Vinovich
|Walsh
|non-profit COO
|RA
|Larry Hanson
|2
|Allen
|California-San Diego
|health and safety
|ALT
|R
|Shawn Hochuli
|8
|Claremont
|financial advisor
|ALT
|U
|Roy Ellison
|19
|Hill
|Savannah State
|IT engineer
|ALT
|DJ
|Patrick Holt
|3
|Vinovich
|North Carolina State
|IT manager
|ALT
|LJ
|Rusty Baynes
|12
|Boger
|Auburn-Montgomery
|general manager, safety services
|ALT
|FJ
|Ryan Dickson
|5
|Torbert
|Utah
|commercial real estate developer
|ALT
|SJ
|Dale Shaw
|9
|Kemp
|Allegheny
|pharmaceutical sales
|ALT
|BJ
|Todd Prukop
|13
|Corrente
|Cal State-Fullerton
|medical sales representative
Data courtesy footballzebras.com
Penalty calls out of 17 officiating crews:
Holding: 14th
Pass interference: 17th
Roughing the passer: 17th
Unsportsmanlike conduct: 8th
Penalty yards: 17th
Team penalties per game + ranking:
Bengals: 5, 28th
Chiefs: 6.76, 7th