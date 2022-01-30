 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Who is officiating the Bengals-Chiefs in 2022 AFC Championship?

We take a look at the officiating crew for the Bengals-Chiefs matchup in the 2022 AFC Championship.

By Chet Gresham
Referee Bill Vinovich call a penalty during a game between the Tennessee Titans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Jaguars 20-0. Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

We have made it to the Championship Round of the 2022 NFL playoffs. The Cincinnati Bengals head to Kansas City, Missouri to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship. Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium will be at 3:00 p.m. ET with the game airing on CBS.

Bill Vinovich will head the crew for the AFC title game. Vinovich has earned an assignment to either the conference championship game or the Super Bowl in seven of the last eight seasons. Below, we will see exactly how Vinovich stacks up even though he won’t be with his usual crew as the regular season. In the postseason, a full crew of alternate referees has been assigned.

DraftKings Sportsbook currently has the Chiefs as 7-point favorites.

Bengals vs. Chiefs: AFC Championship game officiating crew

Chiefs-Benglas officials

Pos # Name Yrs 2021 crew College Occupation
Pos # Name Yrs 2021 crew College Occupation
R 52 Bill Vinovich 16 San Diego certified public accountant
U 11 Fred Bryan 13 Martin Northern Iowa superintendent, juvenile correctional facility
DJ 134 Ed Camp 22 Hochuli William Paterson physical education teacher
LJ 45 Jeff Seeman 20 Cheffers Minnesota brokerage sales
FJ 31 Mearl Robinson 5 Hill Air Force retired U.S. Air Force instructor
SJ 120 Jonah Monroe 7 Boger Arkansas engineer
BJ 78 Greg Meyer 20 Clark Texas Christian banker
RO Mark Butterworth 5 Vinovich Walsh non-profit COO
RA Larry Hanson 2 Allen California-San Diego health and safety
ALT R Shawn Hochuli 8 Claremont financial advisor
ALT U Roy Ellison 19 Hill Savannah State IT engineer
ALT DJ Patrick Holt 3 Vinovich North Carolina State IT manager
ALT LJ Rusty Baynes 12 Boger Auburn-Montgomery general manager, safety services
ALT FJ Ryan Dickson 5 Torbert Utah commercial real estate developer
ALT SJ Dale Shaw 9 Kemp Allegheny pharmaceutical sales
ALT BJ Todd Prukop 13 Corrente Cal State-Fullerton medical sales representative

Data courtesy footballzebras.com

Penalty calls out of 17 officiating crews:

Holding: 14th
Pass interference: 17th
Roughing the passer: 17th
Unsportsmanlike conduct: 8th
Penalty yards: 17th

Team penalties per game + ranking:

Bengals: 5, 28th
Chiefs: 6.76, 7th

