Who is officiating the 49ers vs. Rams in 2022 NFC Championship?

We take a look at the officiating crew for the 49ers-Rams matchup in the 2022 NFC Championship.

By BenHall1
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) catches a touchdown in front of Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott (33) in the fourth quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship on Sunday. They will have long time referee Carl Cheffers leading the officiating crew.

Below, we’ll break down how Cheffers has stacked up against his peers in penalties called and how each team ranks in penalties called against them. His crew isn’t exactly the same as during the season, but as the lead, the referee can set the tone on how a game is called. Cheffers is one of the most critiqued officials in the NFL.

DraftKings Sportsbook currently has the Rams as 3.5-point favorites. They were favorites in both of their other matchups against the 49ers as well.

49ers vs. Rams: NFC Championship game officiating crew

NFC Championship

Pos # Name Yrs 2021 crew College Occupation
Pos # Name Yrs 2021 crew College Occupation
R 51 Carl Cheffers 22 California-Irvine sales manager
U 121 Paul King 13 Clark Nichols College teacher
DJ 6 Jerod Phillips 6 Martin Northeastern State elementary school teacher
LJ 9 Mark Perlman 21 Vinovich Salem teacher
FJ 97 Tom Hill 23 Hochuli Carson Newman retired teacher/coach
SJ 103 Eugene Hall 8 Cheffers North Texas federal agent
BJ 12 Greg Steed 19 Rogers Howard computer systems analyst
RO Brian Matoren 17 Martin Florida writer/producer
RA Randy Campbell 2 Martin Kansas State oil and gas
ALT R Clete Blakeman 14 Nebraska attorney
ALT U Mark Pellis 8 Torbert Allegheny financial advisor
ALT DJ Mark Hittner 25 Smith Pittsburg State investment broker
ALT LJ Julian Mapp 13 Blakeman Grambling State software quality assurance tester
ALT FJ Anthony Jeffries 4 Corrente Alabama-Birmingham medical sales
ALT SJ Don Willard 4 Corrente Illinois State physical therapist
ALT BJ Dino Paganelli 16 Smith Aquinas College educator

Data courtesy footballzebras.com

Penalty calls out of 17 officiating crews:

Holding: 2nd
Pass interference: 3rd
Roughing the passer: 7th
Unsportsmanlike conduct: 1st
Penalty yards: 1st

Team penalties per game + ranking:

49ers: 6.8, 6th
Rams: 5.1, 27th

