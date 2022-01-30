Who is officiating the 49ers vs. Rams in 2022 NFC Championship?

The Los Angeles Rams host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship on Sunday. They will have long time referee Carl Cheffers leading the officiating crew.
Below, we’ll break down how Cheffers has stacked up against his peers in penalties called and how each team ranks in penalties called against them. His crew isn’t exactly the same as during the season, but as the lead, the referee can set the tone on how a game is called. Cheffers is one of the most critiqued officials in the NFL.
DraftKings Sportsbook currently has the Rams as 3.5-point favorites. They were favorites in both of their other matchups against the 49ers as well.
49ers vs. Rams: NFC Championship game officiating crew
NFC Championship
|Pos
|#
|Name
|Yrs
|2021 crew
|College
|Occupation
|Pos
|#
|Name
|Yrs
|2021 crew
|College
|Occupation
|R
|51
|Carl Cheffers
|22
|California-Irvine
|sales manager
|U
|121
|Paul King
|13
|Clark
|Nichols College
|teacher
|DJ
|6
|Jerod Phillips
|6
|Martin
|Northeastern State
|elementary school teacher
|LJ
|9
|Mark Perlman
|21
|Vinovich
|Salem
|teacher
|FJ
|97
|Tom Hill
|23
|Hochuli
|Carson Newman
|retired teacher/coach
|SJ
|103
|Eugene Hall
|8
|Cheffers
|North Texas
|federal agent
|BJ
|12
|Greg Steed
|19
|Rogers
|Howard
|computer systems analyst
|RO
|Brian Matoren
|17
|Martin
|Florida
|writer/producer
|RA
|Randy Campbell
|2
|Martin
|Kansas State
|oil and gas
|ALT
|R
|Clete Blakeman
|14
|Nebraska
|attorney
|ALT
|U
|Mark Pellis
|8
|Torbert
|Allegheny
|financial advisor
|ALT
|DJ
|Mark Hittner
|25
|Smith
|Pittsburg State
|investment broker
|ALT
|LJ
|Julian Mapp
|13
|Blakeman
|Grambling State
|software quality assurance tester
|ALT
|FJ
|Anthony Jeffries
|4
|Corrente
|Alabama-Birmingham
|medical sales
|ALT
|SJ
|Don Willard
|4
|Corrente
|Illinois State
|physical therapist
|ALT
|BJ
|Dino Paganelli
|16
|Smith
|Aquinas College
|educator
Data courtesy footballzebras.com
Penalty calls out of 17 officiating crews:
Holding: 2nd
Pass interference: 3rd
Roughing the passer: 7th
Unsportsmanlike conduct: 1st
Penalty yards: 1st
Team penalties per game + ranking:
49ers: 6.8, 6th
Rams: 5.1, 27th