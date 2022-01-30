Who is officiating the 49ers vs. Rams in 2022 NFC Championship?

The Los Angeles Rams host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship on Sunday. They will have long time referee Carl Cheffers leading the officiating crew.

Below, we’ll break down how Cheffers has stacked up against his peers in penalties called and how each team ranks in penalties called against them. His crew isn’t exactly the same as during the season, but as the lead, the referee can set the tone on how a game is called. Cheffers is one of the most critiqued officials in the NFL.

DraftKings Sportsbook currently has the Rams as 3.5-point favorites. They were favorites in both of their other matchups against the 49ers as well.

49ers vs. Rams: NFC Championship game officiating crew

NFC Championship Pos # Name Yrs 2021 crew College Occupation Pos # Name Yrs 2021 crew College Occupation R 51 Carl Cheffers 22 California-Irvine sales manager U 121 Paul King 13 Clark Nichols College teacher DJ 6 Jerod Phillips 6 Martin Northeastern State elementary school teacher LJ 9 Mark Perlman 21 Vinovich Salem teacher FJ 97 Tom Hill 23 Hochuli Carson Newman retired teacher/coach SJ 103 Eugene Hall 8 Cheffers North Texas federal agent BJ 12 Greg Steed 19 Rogers Howard computer systems analyst RO Brian Matoren 17 Martin Florida writer/producer RA Randy Campbell 2 Martin Kansas State oil and gas ALT R Clete Blakeman 14 Nebraska attorney ALT U Mark Pellis 8 Torbert Allegheny financial advisor ALT DJ Mark Hittner 25 Smith Pittsburg State investment broker ALT LJ Julian Mapp 13 Blakeman Grambling State software quality assurance tester ALT FJ Anthony Jeffries 4 Corrente Alabama-Birmingham medical sales ALT SJ Don Willard 4 Corrente Illinois State physical therapist ALT BJ Dino Paganelli 16 Smith Aquinas College educator

Data courtesy footballzebras.com

Penalty calls out of 17 officiating crews:

Holding: 2nd

Pass interference: 3rd

Roughing the passer: 7th

Unsportsmanlike conduct: 1st

Penalty yards: 1st

Team penalties per game + ranking:

49ers: 6.8, 6th

Rams: 5.1, 27th