22 Marquette vs. #17 Providence: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

A nor’easter couldn’t stop this Top 25 Big East matchup being played this weekend as the No. 22 Marquette Golden Eagles invade the Dunkin Donuts Center tp face the Providence Friars. This game was moved back to Sunday due to massive snow storm that slammed the northeast.

Marquette (15-6, 7-3 Big East) picked up its seven straight victory on Wednesday when downing Seton Hall 73-63. The Golden Eagles held control of this thing for a majority of the contest and were up by as much as 21 points midway through the second half. Justin Lewis had a masterful performance, putting up 33 points, nine rebounds, and six assists.

Providence (17-2, 7-1 Big East) is coming off a thrilling 65-62 win over Xavier on Wednesday. This was a tight ballgame throughout the second half and the Friars were able to get the last laugh when Jared Bynum buried the game-winning three with two seconds left. He had 16 points off the bench, Al Durham led with 22.

How to watch #22 Marquette vs. #17 Providence

When: Sunday, January 30th, 12:30 p.m. ET

Where: Dunkin Donuts Center, Providence, RI

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: FS1, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Providence -2

Total: 138

The Pick

Marquette +2

Marquette handed Providence its last loss on January 4 in a 32-point drubbing. While it won’t be that extreme, the Golden Eagles should be able to carry their momentum into Sunday’s contest.

