Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Sunday, January 30

We have a solid eight-game slate in the Association on Sunday and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of today’s action.

Darius Garland over 3.5 rebounds (+115)

For our first player prop, we are going to take a shot on Garland’s rebounding prop, which is sitting at plus-money. The young point guard hasn’t grabbed more than 3.5 rebounds in his last three games.

However, he’s still averaging 3.3 rebounds per game on the season and 4.2 rebounds per game in his last 10 games. The 22-year-old point guard has a favorable matchup against the Detroit Pistons tonight. The Pistons are allowing 6.8 rebounds per game to point guards this season.

In their first matchup earlier this season, Garland only had two rebounds in 35 minutes. But he has gone over 3.5 rebounds in six out of his last 10 games and six out of his last 10 road games.

Gary Harris over 9.5 points (-110)

With Jalen Suggs healthy and back in the starting lineup, Harris has been relegated to the bench. However, him along with Terrence Ross, will be getting a lot of opportunities to put up shots with the second unit.

Harris has gone over 9.5 points in eight out of his last 10 games and 10-straight road games, which is flat out ridiculous. The Mavs are only giving up 19.1 points per game to two-guards (league-best). It’s not a great matchup as Harris had seven points in their last matchup. But I have to think he can get over this number.

Jrue Holiday over 18.5 points (+110)

We are going to take a chance on Holiday’s points prop for our last prop. The veteran point guard has been a solid addition for the Bucks on both sides of the ball. This season, Holiday is averaging 17.9 points, 6.5 assists, and 4.7 assists per game.

Holiday and the Bucks will be going up against the Denver Nuggets, who are allowing 23.9 points per game to point guards this season (seventh-most in the NBA). The 31-year-old has gone over 18.5 points in five out of his last 10 games. He’s also gone over six out of his last 10 games at home, which includes 24 points on Friday night against the Knicks.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.