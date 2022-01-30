Pick against the spread, over/under for Lakers vs. Hawks on Sunday

Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers will wrap-up their six-game East coast road trip this afternoon against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.

In their first matchup, the Lakers defeated the Hawks 134-118 earlier this month, thanks to 32 points and nine assists from LeBron James. The Hawks are 6.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 225.

Lakers vs. Hawks, 1:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers +6.5

The Lakers have lost three out of their last four games and two-straight games heading into today’s matinee contest. Los Angeles has only won two games on their six-game road trip, which were against the Magic and Nets.

The Lakers will be without James, who is out with a knee injury, while Anthony Davis is listed as probable with a wrist injury. Los Angeles is 7-6 against the spread when they are listed as road underdogs and 2-6 straight up in their last eight road games. However, the Lakers are 14-11 ATS after a loss this season.

The Hawks have won six-straight games and five consecutive games at home. Atlanta is averaging 117.8 points per game during their current win streak and defeating opponents by 11 points per game.

Atlanta is 6-0 ATS in their last six games and 5-0 ATS in their last five home games. They are also 11-10 ATS when listed as home favorites this season. The Hawks did not beat the Lakers in Los Angeles earlier this month, but they should be able to get the win. However, I like Los Angeles to get the cover as they might’ve figured things out in that lost to Charlotte.

Over/Under: Under 224.5

The last time these two teams played each other, the total points scored were 252. I don’t think that many points will be scored this afternoon as the Hawks’ defense have improved over the last 10 games (109.3 ppg allowed). The Hawks are 25-23 when it comes to overs this season, while the total has gone over in 12 of the Lakers’ last 18 games.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.