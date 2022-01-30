Pick against the spread, over/under for Clippers vs. Hornets on Sunday

Reggie Jackson and the Los Angeles Clippers will continue their eight-game road trip today against LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets.

The last time these two teams played each other, the Clippers defeated the Hornets 120-106 on Nov. 7 in Los Angeles. Paul George led the Clips in scoring with 20 points and was one of six players in double figures.

The Hornets are six-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 226.

Clippers vs. Hornets, 1:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hornets -6

The Clippers had their two-game winning streak snapped on Thursday night in a 121-114 loss to the Miami Heat. With that defeat, Los Angeles is currently 3-3 on their road trip. The Clips might be without Nic Batum for today’s game due to a back injury.

Los Angeles is 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games and 5-1 ATS in their last six road games. The Clippers are also 9-7 ATS when listed as road underdog this season, which makes a live underdog in this spot. One thing you can say about this Tyronn Lue-led team is they play hard and don’t quit.

The Hornets won their second-straight game after escaping with a 117-114 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. Charlotte shot 51.6% from the field in the primetime win and is now 14-7 at home this season.

The Hornets have been a bettors’ best friend lately as they are 12-6 ATS in their last 18 games and 13-4 ATS in their last 17 games at home. Charlotte is 8-5-1 ATS when they are favored at home this season. If this spread was at seven or even 6.5, I might be compelled to take the Clippers. However, I think Charlotte will get up for this game after almost losing the other night to the Lakers.

Over/Under: Under 226

When these two teams played in November, the total points scored were 226. However, it is hard to put any stock into that game as both teams look different. The Hornets have played better defense recently, giving up 107.8 points per game in this last 10 games. The Clippers are giving up 111.1 points per game in their last 10. The total has gone over in five of LA’s last seven games, while the total has gone under in 12 of Charlotte’s last 18 games.

