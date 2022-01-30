Pick against the spread, over/under for Trail Blazers vs. Bulls on Sunday

CJ McCollum and the Portland Trail Blazers will continue their four-game road trip today against DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls.

In their first meeting in Portland, the Blazers defeated the Bulls 112-107 in November, behind 22 points from Damian Lillard. Meanwhile, LaVine was the game’s leading scorer with 30 points. The Bulls are five-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 229.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Bulls, 3:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls -5

The Trail Blazers snapped their two-game losing streak with a 125-110 win on Friday night over the Houston Rockets. With the win, Portland has also extended their road winning streak to three games.

The Blazers have had their fair share of issues on the road this season, hence their 7-15 record. However, they are also averaging 116 points per game in their last three road wins. Portland is 4-1 against the spread in their last five games and 5-1 ATS in their last six games.

As for the Bulls, they need a win in the worst way after losing 131-122 on Friday night to the San Antonio Spurs, snapping their two-game winning streak. The good news for Chicago is they’ve won their last two games at home against likes of the Raptors and Cavaliers.

The Bulls are 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games, but they are 11-2 straight in their last 13 games at home. Chicago is also 0-4-1 ATS in their last five games against a team from the West, but 12-6 ATS when they are the home favorite.

Over/Under: Over 229.5

When these two teams played in November, the total points scored were 219. Portland’s road offense has been cooking as of late, while the Bulls’ defense is giving up 110.8 points per game in their last five games. The total has gone over in four of the Portland’s last five games and Chicago has an over record of 9-8-1, when they are the home favorite.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.