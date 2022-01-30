Pick against the spread, over/under for Nuggets vs. Bucks on Sunday

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets will continue their six-game road trip tonight against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. In their last matchup, Milwaukee won 120-109 over Denver back in November. Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 24 points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists.

The Bucks are 6.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 232.5.

Nuggets vs. Bucks, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks -6.5

The Nuggets are coming into tonight’s game on a four-game winning streak after defeating the New Orleans Pelicans 116-105 on Friday night. Denver has won their last four games by an average of seven points per game.

The Nuggets are 2-5 against the spread in their last seven games and 6-8 ATS when they are the road underdogs this season. Denver is also 5-1 straight up in their last six games and 11-15 ATS on the road this season.

Milwaukee has won four out of their last five games, which have all came at home. The Bucks bounced back after a loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers and defeated the New York Knicks 123-108 on Friday night. Milwaukee has also had their struggles ATS recently, going 2-5 in their last seven games. Furthermore, the Bucks are 8-14 ATS when listed as the home favorites this season. Despite their struggles, I like Milwaukee’s depth over the Nuggets in what should be a good game.

Over/Under: Over 232.5

Heading into tonight’s matchup, the total has gone over in seven of the Nuggets’ last nine games, but under in five of Denver’s last six games. As for the Bucks, they can score 120 or more points in a blink of an eye. The total has gone over in four of Milwaukee’s last six games.

