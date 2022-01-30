Chiefs gameday inactives vs. Bengals in the 2022 AFC Championship game

The Kansas City Chiefs are just one win away from making their third straight Super Bowl and will have to take down the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game to make it happen.

The Chiefs are relatively healthy heading into the showdown as just two players carry an injury designation heading into the game. Here’s a look at Kansas City’s inactives and injury list, with the official inactives being released 90 minutes before kickoff.

Chiefs inactives/players with injury designation

S Tyrann Mathieu (questionable) - concussion

RB Darrel Williams (questionable) - toe

The impact

Safety Tyrann Mathieu exited last week’s thrilling overtime victory over the Bills with a concussion but the signs from this week points towards him being cleared for Sunday’s matchup. It’ll be huge for the Chiefs to have someone of his caliber to be able to help over the top against the likes of Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Running back Darrel Williams was downgraded from full to a limited participant in the final two days of practice this week due to his nagging toe injury. His status is iffy and there’s a possibility he could miss his second straight game. The Chiefs fortunately have starter Clyde Edwards-Helaire and backup Jerick McKinnon to fill the gaps.