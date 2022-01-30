Bengals gameday inactives vs. Chiefs in the 2022 AFC Championship game

The Cincinnati Bengals are just one win away from Super Bowl 56 and will have a daunting task to pass on Sunday when going into Arrowhead Stadium to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.

The Bengals head into the showdown relatively healthy as just three players carry injury designations heading in. Here’s a look at Cincinnati’s inactives and injury list, with the official inactives being released 90 minutes before kickoff.

Bengals inactives/players with injury designation

Edge Cam Sample (doubtful) - groin

WR Stanley Morgan (doubtful) - hamstring

DT Josh Tupou (questionable) - knee

The impact

Cincinnati will not be affected too much by injuries that much heading into the AFC Championship as Sample, Morgan, and Tupou are all rotation players. They’ll have their top producers in place for the showdown with the Chiefs.

Quarterback Joe Burrow (knee) and wide receiver Tee Higgins (thumb) notably made appearances on the injury report this week. However, they were full participants through all three days of practice and will be fine for Sunday.