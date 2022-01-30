49ers gameday inactives vs. Rams in the NFC Championship game

The San Francisco 49ers will head down the coast to SoFI Stadium on Sunday to meet their divisional rival Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game.

A handful of key players for the Niners have been banged up in recent weeks but they have just two players who carry an official injury designation heading into the battle. Here’s a look at San Francisco’s inactives and injury list, with the official inactives being released 90 minutes before kickoff.

49ers inactives/players with injury designation

LT Trent Williams (questionable) - ankle

RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (questionable) - ankle

The impact

The biggest question mark for the 49ers will be the status of veteran All-Pro tackle Trent Williams. He sustained an ankle injury in last Saturday’s victory over the Packers at Lambeau Field and has missed practice all week long. Head coach Kyle Shanahan shared that Williams has been insistent on playing in the NFC Championship Game so we’ll see what the final verdict is.

Williams’ potential absence would certainly alter San Francisco’s ability to fend off the Rams’ defensive front. That especially rings true with quarterback Jimmy Garroppolo still dealing with a thumb injury and starting running back Elijah Mitchell still battling a knee injury.