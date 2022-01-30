Rams gameday inactives vs. 49ers in the NFC Championship game

The Los Angeles Rams will have an opportunity to become the second team in consecutive years to host its own Super Bowl at its home venue. To do that, it must first get by the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game.

The Rams have had a few key players banged up in recent weeks and have three players who carry official injury designations heading into Sunday’s contest. Here’s a look at Los Angeles’ inactives and injury list, with the official inactives being released 90 minutes before kickoff.

Rams inactives/players with injury designation

OL Joe Notebloom (doubtful) - chest

WR Van Jefferson (questionable) - knee

S Taylor Rapp (questionable) - concussion

The impact

The Rams will be getting back veteran LT Andrew Whitworth, who sat out last week’s Divisional round game with a knee/ankle injury. That’s a good thing for L.A. considering that backup Joe Notebloom will most likely be out with a chest injury. Notebloom did an excellent job in Whitworth’s place last Sunday.

Jefferson was banged up in last week’s victory over the Buccaneers but still contributed in certain spots throughout the game. Having that extra weapon behind Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr. would be huge for Matthew Stafford and the offense.

The team could also potentially get back starting safety Taylor Rupp should he clear concussion protocol. That’ll be huge to have an extra impact player in the defensive backfield.