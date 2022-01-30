Who is officiating Super Bowl 56?

Super Bowl 56 between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will kick off on February 13th at 6:30 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The game will be broadcast on NBC.

Ron Torbert, 58, is the game’s referee. He has appeared in nine playoff games, but this is his first Super Bowl assignment. He was the alternate referee for Super Bowl 53. Torbert is in his 12th season as an NFL official and has been an NFL referee since 2014. Besides Torbert, umpire Bryan Neale and side judge Keith Washington will also be overseeing the Super Bowl for the first time in their officiating careers.

Here is the full list of officials for the 2022 Super Bowl featuring the Bengals and Rams. Each is the highest rated for their position over the course of the 2021 season.

Super Bowl 56 officiating crew

Referee: Ron Torbert

Umpire: Bryan Neale

Down Judge: Derick Bowers

Line Judge: Carl Johnson

Field Judge: Rick Patterson

Side Judge: Keith Washington

Back Judge: Scott Helverson

Replay Official: Roddy Ames

Replay Assistant: Sean McKee