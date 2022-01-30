Who is officiating Super Bowl 56?

Super Bowl 56 between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will kick off on February 13th at 6:30 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The game will be broadcast on NBC.
Ron Torbert, 58, is the game’s referee. He has appeared in nine playoff games, but this is his first Super Bowl assignment. He was the alternate referee for Super Bowl 53. Torbert is in his 12th season as an NFL official and has been an NFL referee since 2014. Besides Torbert, umpire Bryan Neale and side judge Keith Washington will also be overseeing the Super Bowl for the first time in their officiating careers.
Here is the full list of officials for the 2022 Super Bowl featuring the Bengals and Rams. Each is the highest rated for their position over the course of the 2021 season.
Super Bowl 56 officiating crew
Referee: Ron Torbert
Umpire: Bryan Neale
Down Judge: Derick Bowers
Line Judge: Carl Johnson
Field Judge: Rick Patterson
Side Judge: Keith Washington
Back Judge: Scott Helverson
Replay Official: Roddy Ames
Replay Assistant: Sean McKee