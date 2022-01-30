Who won the 2022 AFC Championship?

We are officially Super Bowl-bound as the AFC Championship game has wrapped up. After a week off for Pro Bowl festivities, Super Bowl 56 will come to you from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, February 13th and the Cincinnati Bengals will be there ready to play.

“Why not us?”- the Boston Red Sox as they ended their curse and stormed back from a 3-0 deficit against the New York Yankees in 2004. This phrase, albeit a common one, was donned by the Cincinnati Bengals as they put their city on their backs and they are heading to their first Super Bowl since 1988. This was a great accomplishment for this franchise, its players and its staff, but you can tell how much this Super Bowl berth means to the city of Cincinnati, Ohio.

In just the second season of his young career, quarterback Joe Burrow has taken his team to the Super Bowl. After an injury-shortened rookie campaign, people wondered what shape Burrow would be in and if the offensive line could hold itself up long enough for Burrow to air the ball out. That answer is yes despite the bumps and bruises for Burrow along the way. With the best trio of wide receivers in the league, the Bengals' defense was able to do their part to recapture the same result that the Bengals had against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17.