USA vs. Canada live stream: How to watch World Cup qualifying match via live online stream

The top two teams in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying will go head-to-head as the USMNT heads across the northern border to take on Canada. Both teams are coming off wins on Thursday, as Canada defeated Honduras 2-0 and the USA grabbed a 1-0 win over El Salvador. It’s the second time these sides have met in the final round of qualification, with the first one resulting in a 1-1 draw back on September 5th.

Now in first place, the Canadians will look to hold that top spot while the Americans will look to jump into first with a win.

The match is set to kick off at 3:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 30th at Tim Hortons Field in Ontario. Telemundo and Universo will have the live television broadcast, while livestream options will be available through fuboTV and Paramount+.

USA vs. Canada

Date: Sunday, January 30th

Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

Channel: Telemundo, Universo

Livestream: Paramount+, fuboTV

The USMNT is coming off that 1-0 win over El Salvador, which is somewhat surprising since the Americans were heavily favored over the El Salvadorians. Many believed that the final score margin would be a lot higher than one goal, but Antonee Robinson’s 52nd-minute goal was all they needed to take home all three points. The Americans essentially dominated the game, outshooting their opponents 17-6, with five on target and zero for El Salvador. The USA also controlled the majority of possession with 63 percent.

Matt Turner, fresh off a newly-inked contract with Premier League side Arsenal, got the start in between the posts in lieu of Zack Steffen, who was held out of the contest due to back tightness. It’s likely he’ll get the start again after keeping a clean sheet against El Salvador.

Canada got off to a great start in their match against Honduras thanks to an own goal from defender Denil Maldonado in just the 10th minute. The Hondurans held their own, controlling possession and outshooting the visitors 14-7 overall, but Jonathan David’s goal in the 73rd minute put the game well out of reach for the home side. Canada left with a 2-0 win and all three points.

The Americans are favored to win this match, just barely, with their moneyline odds at +170 compared to Canada’s +185 at DraftKings Sportsbook.