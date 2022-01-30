USA vs. Canada start time: When World Cup qualifying match starts, what channel it airs on

The USMNT will face off against Canada on Sunday, as the top two teams in the octagonal table go head-to-head. The match is taking place at Tim Hortons Field in Ontario, and is set to kick off at 3:05 p.m. ET. If you’re in the United States, you can watch the match on Telemundo or Universo, or catch the live stream online through either Paramount+ or fuboTV.

USA vs. Canada

Date: Sunday, January 30th

Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

Channel: Telemundo, Unverso

Livestream: fuboTV, Paramount+

Both teams are coming off wins in their first match of the winter window on Thursday, while Canada took down Honduras 2-0 and the USMNT defeated El Salvador with a 1-0 final score. Now they’ll face off against each other, with the Americans looking to overtake the top spot in the table with a win.

Antonee Robinson scored the lone goal in the USA’s win over El Salvador, coming in the 52nd minute to seal the deal for the Americans. El Salvador never really put up much of a fight, logging just six shots overall and zero on target. USA controlled 63 percent of possession as well, and frankly it’s a little surprising they didn’t put one or two more in the back of the net.

Canada had a solid performance against Honduras on Thursday, especially given that it was on the road at Estadio Olimpico. Honduras outshot the Canadians and controlled more possession, but they also gave up an own goal in the 10th minute and never truly got back into the game. Jonathan David’s 73rd-minute goal was the nail in the coffin as the contest ended 2-0.

The USA is slightly favored to win this matchup with odds at +170 at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Canada is just barely behind with their odds at +185.