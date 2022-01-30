Mexico vs. Costa Rica live stream: How to watch World Cup qualifying match via live online stream

CONCACAF World Cup qualifying continues Sunday with Mexico taking on Costa Rica. Mexico is coming off a late win over Jamaica, while Costa Rica beat Panama 1-0 to move within two points of fourth in the standings. The top three teams automatically qualify for the 2022 World Cup, while the fourth-place team heads into a playoff. Mexico is currently three points ahead of Panama in third place.

Mexico vs. Costa Rica

Date: Sunday, January 30

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Channel: TUDN

Livestream: Paramount+, fuboTV

El Tri have really struggled to finish off weaker teams. Mexico has not been able to convert offensively at the clip it wants to, although two late goals Thursday prevented a major loss. For this team to be considered a contender, it will have to prove it can score goals in bunches. Costa Rica will be a challenge in that department, as it has allowed just seven goals in nine matches.

Costa Rica’s defense is great, but its offense is equally abysmal. The team has just seven goals in nine matches, which isn’t going to help when it comes to qualification. Costa Rica needs some help as well, with Panama still sitting fourth in the standings. A win or draw over Mexico would be massive for Costa Rica’s World Cup hopes.

Mexico is a -310 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Costa Rica is +800. A draw is +380.