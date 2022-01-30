Mexico vs. Costa Rica start time: When World Cup qualifying match starts, what channel it airs on

Mexico and Costa Rica will be looking to keep winning ways going when the two sides meet Sunday in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying. Mexico sits at third in the qualifying standings, which is the last automatic qualification spot for the 2022 World Cup. Costa Rica is in fifth, two points behind Panama in the fourth spot. The fourth-place team plays a qualifier match against a team from another federation for a place in the World Cup.

Mexico vs. Costa Rica

Date: Sunday, January 30

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Channel: TUDN

Livestream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Mexico was minutes away from a truly devastating loss to 10-man Jamaica before some late heroics. This team is too good to endure these types of offensive droughts, and Mexico will look to fix those problems ahead of the actual competition. That might be tough against Costa Rica’s stiff defense.

Costa Rica’s 1-0 win over Panama was key for the country’s World Cup hopes, but it’ll need to do some more good work against Mexico. A win or draw would be a big boost regardless of Panama’s result. Costa Rica has been unable to find the back of the net regularly though, so even one goal from Mexico might be enough to secure a win Sunday.

Mexico is a -310 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Costa Rica is +800. A draw is +380.