Who won the 2022 NFC Championship?

The two conference championship games have finished and we are now one Pro Bowl away from the final NFL game of the season. Super Bowl 56 will come to you live from SoFi Stadium on Sunday, February 13th. The Cincinnati Bengals/Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship game earlier and they now know their opponent!

Matthew Stafford has done it! The biggest move of the preseason pays off for the Los Angeles Rams as they are heading back to the Super Bowl! Even with two regular-season losses to the San Francisco 49ers, they got the win when it counted. And, lucky for them they don’t even have to go that far for Super Bowl 56. They become the second team in history to play in the Super Bowl in their home city and coincidentally it is the second time in two years that it has happened.

Similar to the Atlanta Braves World Series win, key roster moves helped to shape this Super Bowl win. The preseason saw the emergence of Stafford in Los Angeles and then at the trade deadline the Rams brought in wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and linebacker Von Miller to shore up both sides of their team. It clearly paid dividends as the Rams are hoping for a better result in the Super Bowl than they had three years ago.