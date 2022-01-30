When is the 2022 Super Bowl? What date is kick off?

Super Bowl 56 is right around the corner as we make our way through Championship Weekend. The Bengals managed to stun the Chiefs in overtime, while we wait on the winner of the 49ers and Rams in the NFC Championship game.

The Bengals have taken the league by storm, as they went on the road to win all of their playoff games to get into Super Bowl 56. Joe Burrow, once again had a great game in beating the Chiefs in overtime, but kicker Evan McPherson has now hit two game-winning field goals in the playoffs, with this last one getting his team into the Super Bowl.

No matter who wins between the 49ers and Rams, this Super Bowl will be the first to no feature at least one #1 or #2 seed.

Super Bowl 56 info

Date: Sunday, February 13th, 2022

Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California