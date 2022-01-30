Super LVI is later than usual this season, and it will be held from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California this year. The game will kick off on Sunday, February 13th at 6:30 p.m. ET, and it can be seen on NBC.

Why is the Super Bowl later than usual this year?

The 2021-22 NFL season is the first time every team played 17 regular-season matchups. The entire regular season ran 18 weeks with each franchise getting one bye week, which is the reason this year’s Super Bowl is being played so late.

The winners of Sunday’s conference championship games will get together for a spot in the Super Bowl. The conference title day started with the AFC Championship game, as the Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Cincinnati Bengals. Second-year QB Joe Burrow helped lead the Bengals to their first Super Bowl appearance since the 1988 NFL season. The NFC Championship features the 49ers visiting the LA Rams at SoFi Stadium, with the winner set for a trip to the 2022 Super Bowl.