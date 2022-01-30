16 Ohio State vs. #6 Purdue: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

Right before the AFC Championship game on CBS, well be treated to showdown between two ranked teams in the Big Ten as the No. 16 Ohio State Buckeyes hit the road to face the No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers.

Purdue (17-3, 6-3 Big Ten) picked up a huge road victory on Thursday when it went into Iowa City and downed Iowa for an 83-73 win. The Boilermakers held the lead for the entirety of the contest and was up by as many as 18 points in the second half. Isaiah Thompson led the Boilermakers with 18 points, Trevion Williams had 12 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists.

Ohio State (13-4, 6-2 Big Ten) also picked up a road win on Thursday when it toppled Minnesota 75-64. The Buckeyes held control for most of the contest and absolutely dominated the Golden Gophers on the glass, outrebounding them 48-22. EJ Liddell had a dominant performance, dropping 23 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists.

How to watch Ohio State vs. Purdue

When: Sunday, January 30th, 12:00 p.m. ET

Where: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, IN

TV: CBS

Where to live stream online: CBS Live TV, Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Purdue -9.5

Total: 147

The Pick

Ohio State +9.5

Only one of OSU’s four losses have come by more than 10 points. The Buckeyes are riding a three-game winning streak and should be game for giving the Boilermakers a good fight. Take the points with Ohio State.

