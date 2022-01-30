11 Wisconsin vs. Minnesota: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

We have a rivalry showdown in the Big Ten on Sunday as the No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers welcome the Minnesota Golden Gophers to the Kohl Center in Madison, WI.

Wisconsin (16-3, 7-2 Big Ten) is coming off a road conference win on Thursday when taking down Nebraska 73-65. The Badgers trailed the Cornhuskers midway through the first half but gained control of the action and never looked back. Brad Davison led with 21 points and seven rebounds in the win.

Minnesota (11-6, 2-6 Big Ten) has had a rough go of things in league play and fell 75-64 to Ohio State on Thursday. The Golden Gophers were absolutely cleaned off the glass by the Buckeyes, getting outrebounded 48-22 in the loss. Jamison Battle dropped 15 points and six rebounds for the evening.

How to watch Minnesota vs. Wisconsin

When: Sunday, January 30th, 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Kohl Center, Madison, WI

TV: Big Ten Network

Where to live stream online: Big Ten Network on FOX Sports, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Wisconsin -11.5

Total: 136.5

The Pick

Wisconsin -11.5

Minnesota has been on the wrong end of a few lopsided affairs in Big Ten play this year and may be in store for another one against a border rival like Wisconsin. Lay it with the Badgers.

