Bengals vs. Chiefs: Cincinnati’s preseason odds to win AFC Championship, how they got here

The AFC Championship game will feature the Cincinnati Bengals taking on the Kansas City Chiefs. Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri is set for 3:00 p.m. ET with the game airing on CBS.

The Bengals were longshot odds to win the AFC Championship at the start of the season, but this weekend they look to shock the world. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bengals odds to win 2022 AFC Championship

Opening odds to win AFC Championship: +6500

Current odds: +270

No offense to Bengals fans, but you can’t really blame the line for being as steep as it was. The Bengals finished the 2020 season with a 4-11-1 record as they finished last in the AFC North. But, what a difference a year can make as this year, the Bengals went 10-7 in the regular season to win the AFC North. The “why not us?” mentality has gotten them this far and we will see if they can overcome their +270 underdog odds to win this thing. The Bengals had the largest swing in odds from the pre-season

Kudos to Joe Burrow who responded to an injury-shortened rookie season with quite the offensive performance. With help from Joe Mixon, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and fellow rookie Ja’Marr Chase, Burrow has a strong case for Comeback Player of the Year. If you ask him though, I am sure that he would much rather take home the Super Bowl trophy, but he and the Bengals have to get past the Chiefs for the second time this season.

