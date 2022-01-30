How to handle Van Jefferson injury in the 2022 NFC Championship

The Los Angeles Rams are one win away from having a home Super Bowl, hoping to take the final step towards the final game with a win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game Sunday. The Rams hope to have speedy receiver Van Jefferson available. He’s dealing with a knee injury and is officially questionable to play.

Fantasy/betting impact: Van Jefferson (knee)

Jefferson is a deep threat for LA and has seen his role between the 20s diminish with Odell Beckham Jr.’s arrival. In the last two games, Jefferson has three catches for 70 yards on four targets. He’s simply not getting the looks to merit must-start status in playoff fantasy football or Sunday DFS contests. However, there is some value on Jefferson in these formats because he only needs one or two plays to be productive and the 49ers will certainly have more attention on Beckham Jr. and Cooper Kupp than Jefferson.