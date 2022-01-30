How to handle Andrew Whitworth injury in the 2022 NFC Championship

The Los Angeles Rams will get a big boost with the return of Andrew Whitworth to the lineup. The veteran tackle missed last week’s game against the Buccaneers but has been cleared to play in the NFC championship game against the San Francisco 49ers. Whitworth was limited to start the week, but closed out preparations with two full practices.

Fantasy/betting impact: Andrew Whitworth (knee)

This will impact San Francisco’s defense, namely its pass rush. Whitworth is one of the most solid tackles out there in both run blocking and pass protection, so look for 49ers edge rushers to be a bit stifled at times. That includes Nick Bosa, who can be a game-wrecking machine. The 49ers defense likely doesn’t lose much value in DFS contests as there are only four potential defensive options for fantasy players to choose from. Whitworth’s presence does help the Rams run game, so Cam Akers and Sony Michel are good plays with the tackle back.