How to handle Trent Williams injury in the 2022 NFC Championship

The San Francisco 49ers look to complete a three-game sweep of the Los Angeles Rams Sunday when they visit their division rivals in the NFC championship game. The 49ers are looking to get back to the Super Bowl for the second time in the last three seasons. They may have to do so without star tackle Trent Williams, who is listed as questionable with an ankle injury.

Fantasy/betting impact: Trent Williams (ankle)

Williams did not take part in practice the entire week, which typically doesn’t bode well for a player’s availability. Head coach Kyle Shanahan noted Williams really wants to go, but the 49ers will ultimately do what’s best for the player with regards to health. If Williams cannot go, the Rams defense will get a big boost with the pass rush. San Francisco’s running game will surely take a slight hit, although DFS prices for Elijah Mitchell and Deebo Samuel are unlikely to change much if Williams is out.