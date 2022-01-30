 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to handle Trent Williams injury in the 2022 NFC Championship

Trent Williams is on the 49ers final injury report for the NFC Championship. We break down what it means for fantasy football and betting decisions.

Deebo Samuel #19 and Trent Williams #71 of the San Francisco 49ers wait to take the filed before the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&amp;T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. The 49ers defeated the Cowboys 23-17. Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers look to complete a three-game sweep of the Los Angeles Rams Sunday when they visit their division rivals in the NFC championship game. The 49ers are looking to get back to the Super Bowl for the second time in the last three seasons. They may have to do so without star tackle Trent Williams, who is listed as questionable with an ankle injury.

Fantasy/betting impact: Trent Williams (ankle)

Williams did not take part in practice the entire week, which typically doesn’t bode well for a player’s availability. Head coach Kyle Shanahan noted Williams really wants to go, but the 49ers will ultimately do what’s best for the player with regards to health. If Williams cannot go, the Rams defense will get a big boost with the pass rush. San Francisco’s running game will surely take a slight hit, although DFS prices for Elijah Mitchell and Deebo Samuel are unlikely to change much if Williams is out.

